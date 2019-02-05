SPRING VALLEY — Lester Donald Gerhard 92, of Cumming, Georgia formerly of Spring Valley, Ohio passed away on January 31, 2019. Mr. Gerhard was employed as a customer serviceman and dispatcher for Dayton Power and Light. Following his retirement he returned to his passion of farming until moving to Georgia. He was a graduate of Bellbrook High School Class of 1944. Donald is predeceased in death by his son Steven Lowell Gerhard, and his brother Paul Robert Gerhard. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Betty Jane Gerhard. Daughter Karen Katarski Webb of Cumming, Georgia. Siblings; Dorothy Nyquist of St. George, Utah. Also surviving are Donald's grandson; David C. Katarski Jr. (Emily) of Northville, MI., and Kristopher M. Katarski (Allison) of Chicago, IL. Great grandchildren; Savannah and Harrison. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Agape Hospice. P. O. Box 801087, Acworth, Georgia 30101. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.