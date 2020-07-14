Lexie Freier

FAIRBORN — Lexie "Jean" Imogene Freier, age 95 of Fairborn, passed away Monday July 6, 2020 at the Meadow Grove Transitional Care Center in Grove City, Ohio. The Ironton, Ohio native was born September 30, 1924, the daughter of the late John and Mary Perlick Gannon. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wilber "Pete" Freier, who passed away July 20, 1993. Mrs. Freier was a 1942 graduate of Kitts hill High School, Ironton, Ohio. After graduation she moved to Fairborn, Ohio and was employed in the administrative office at the Wright-Patterson AFB, retiring after 17 years of service. Fairborn was her home, she was an active member of the First Church of Christ and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, New Carlisle Auxiliary 3491, where she served as Madam President in 1978-1979. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Winger of Overland Park, Kansas and Glenna Plymale of Grove City, Ohio. She is survived by a sister, Lois Sites of Coal Grove, Ohio; two brothers, Harold Gannon, Ronnie (Linda) Gannon all from Ironton, Ohio; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. A funeral service will be held on Thursday July 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Steve Sisco officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lexie's name can be made to the First Church of Christ in Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com