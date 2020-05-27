Linda Carle Beekman
MIDDLETOWN — Linda Carle Beekman, 77, formerly of Middletown, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Huntland, Tennessee. She was born January 14, 1943, in Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of Gerald and Helen Carle Beekman. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Middletown and retired after thirty-one years of service as a Library Associate with the City of Middletown. She is survived by special cousins, Judy (Cecil) Murray, Middletown, and Susan (Robert Delcamp) Rupert, Cowan, TN. Linda will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Middletown Public Library in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.

Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
