XENIA — Linda Carolyn Johnson, age 72, of Xenia passed away, Wednesday March 11, 2020. She was born June 9, 1947, to the late Edgar Scott and Arzella (Stidham) Hill. Linda is preceded in death by her parents; son, Richard Magnus Johnson; and brother, Scott Hill. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Johnson; daughters, Teresa (Frank) Luka and Tracie Johnson; son, Jeremy (Jaimie) Johnson; brother, Gary (Brenda) Hill; sister, Diane (Michael) Diggins; and grandchildren, Allison, Sara, Natalie, Austin, Aaron, Troy, Jaxon, Cole, Mollie, and Wyatt.

Linda loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She never met a stranger and could light up a room with her beautiful smile.

Funeral services for Linda will be held 11:30 AM, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. The visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Liver Foundation in Linda's honor. Online condolences may be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com.