XENIA — Linda Marie Dungan, 59, of Xenia, passed away on March 26, 2019 at Greene Memorial Hospital. She was born on January 23, 1960 to Estill and Marie (Barker) Clark in Xenia, OH. Linda was a production employee for 10+ years. She was married to George W. Dungan, Jr. until he passed away. She spent the last 10 years with her loving partner, Randy Caplinger. Linda is survived by her loving mother, Marie (Barker) Clark; Gary W. Clark, Christina Dungan-Hargrave, and David Dungan; grandchildren, Alyssa Rittenhouse, Garrett Clark, Hayley Hargrave, Christian Clark, Kyle Hargrave, Jr., and Bailee Dungan; partner, Randy Caplinger; siblings, David, Walter "Gene", Chuck, Donald, Betty, and Greg Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, George W. Dungan, Jr.; father, Estill Clark; and brother, Gary Clark. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 4 to 6 pm at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel. To leave a message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com