ALBION, NY — Linda Jean Mullett age 76 died July 19, 2019 at the Villages of Orleans. Born February 14, 1943 in Trebin, OH, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Johnson) Huston. Predeceased by husband Cary J. Mullett October 15, 1985; brothers William and Robertson Huston.

Survived by son Richard (Stacy) Mullett; grandson Phoenix; many nieces and nephews in NY where she resided at the time of her death and also, nieces and nephews in Ohio; great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nieces.

There are no prior calling hours. Her Graveside Service will be at Valley View Memorial Gardens, 170 N. Valley Rd. Xenia OH, Thursday July 25th at 2:00pm. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 21 W. Ave. Albion NY.