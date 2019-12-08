KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Linda Kay Campbell Sliski, 77 of Kannapolis NC passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the CareMoor Retirement Community in Kannapolis, NC. Linda was born August 29th, 1942 in Pikeville KY, a daughter of the late Lewis and Irene Foster Campbell. She spent a number of years involved in professional clowning, puppeteering and marionettes. She conducted numerous training clinics at US Air Force Bases across the US for the family members of service personnel and also owned and operated a professional marionette show that toured the United States. She is survived by her husband, Neil Sliski of Kannapolis NC and her three children Susie Goff of Loudon TN, John Holbrook of Hillsboro KY, David Holbrook of Kannapolis NC, her younger sister Deanna Amsler of Woodlawn VA and a grandson Andrew Martin Cummings of Tampa FL. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers the family is asking donations be made the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online at [email protected] or Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County 5003 Hospice Lane Kannapolis, NC 28081.