Lisa R. Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMESTOWN — Lisa R. Miller, 52, of Jamestown, OH died Monday, May 11, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Dayton. She was born July 19, 1967, in Jacksonville, FL. She moved to Jamestown in 2001 from Virginia. Lisa struggled with health problems throughout her life. God rest her soul. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Miller; a son, David Mogren; her mother, Mary Rhoads Thevenin and a brother, Scott Minnery. She is survived by her father, Terrance Lee Thevenin of Dayton; two children, Mindy Thevenin of Dayton and her fiancé, Johnny Ring, and Christopher Mogren of Murfreesboro, TN and grandchildren, Phoebe and Elijah Thevenin. Cremation took place. A private family remembrance will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington C.H. www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved