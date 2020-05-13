JAMESTOWN — Lisa R. Miller, 52, of Jamestown, OH died Monday, May 11, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Dayton. She was born July 19, 1967, in Jacksonville, FL. She moved to Jamestown in 2001 from Virginia. Lisa struggled with health problems throughout her life. God rest her soul. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Miller; a son, David Mogren; her mother, Mary Rhoads Thevenin and a brother, Scott Minnery. She is survived by her father, Terrance Lee Thevenin of Dayton; two children, Mindy Thevenin of Dayton and her fiancé, Johnny Ring, and Christopher Mogren of Murfreesboro, TN and grandchildren, Phoebe and Elijah Thevenin. Cremation took place. A private family remembrance will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington C.H. www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2020.