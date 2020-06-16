Lois J. Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DAYTON — Lois J. Jones, age 96, of Dayton, OH and formerly of Eaton, OH, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her daughter's residence. She was born June 2, 1924 in Springfield, OH to the late Cecil R. and Deloris A. (Johannes) Buchanan. Lois was a 1942 graduate of Bryan High School in Yellow Springs, OH and studied at Miami Jacobs Business College. A 50-year resident of Eaton, OH, she followed a passion for bridge participating in two clubs; she volunteered for Meals on Wheels; belonged to Delta Theta Tau Sorority; and was an active member of the Eaton Church of the Brethren. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Everett Pendell; husband Walter Herdman in 1995; husband Robert C. Jones in 2002; and sister Elma Bastin of Indianapolis, IN. She is survived by her daughters: Cheri (Pendell) Immel and her husband Ivan of Middletown, OH, Barb (Pendell) Richter of Dayton, OH and Pat (Herdman) Waymire and husband Doug of West Milton, OH; grandchildren: John Immel, Kathelyn Immel, Jocelyn Holt and husband Tim Huebscher, Robert Holt and wife Christie, Tiffany (Richter) Underwood and Aaron Richter; 13 great grandchildren; and one great great grandson. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Mound Hill Cemetery (new side) in Eaton, OH. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Mound Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved