SPRING VALLEY — Lois Jacqueline "Jackie" Severt, 69, of Spring Valley, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Kindred Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 10, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Samuel and Tealie (Wright) Eldridge. She was a charter member of the General Baptist Church (Vine St.), Fairborn. She is survived by her husband, Charles E. "Chuck" Severt, Sr., whom she married, September 2, 1968, her children, Ed Severt (fiancée, Vicki Adams), Wayne (Nancy) Severt, and Josh (Jeanna) Severt, all of Xenia, grandchildren, Justin (Brooke) Severt, Alton, IL, Maria Severt, Englewood, Abbi Severt, Xenia, Ashton Adams, Fairborn, Micah Adams, Xenia, Jacob Severt, Will Severt, Sam Severt, Nadia Jacqueline Severt, Christian Severt, Gavin Severt, and Elle Severt, all of Xenia, great-grandchildren, Jack, Jason, and Miley, by numerous cousins, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Amber Louprasong, and by many close friends. The family would like to acknowledge Leah Howard for giving Jackie the gift of life through kidney donation eleven years ago. She was preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, Linda Grider and Christy Mixon. Jackie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be held at 10am, Friday, December 27, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Pastor Matt Grider officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, https://sampur.se/35RCzjg . Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.