XENIA — Lorene Burdette, age 90, of Xenia, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Elmcroft of Xenia. She was born June 18, 1929 in Stanford, KY, the youngest of 9 children born to David and Eliza Magee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 6 brothers and 2 sisters; and her husband of 64 years, William E. Burdette.

She is survived by her daughter: Charlotte Esselstein of Xenia; 2 grandsons: William Nathan Esselstein of Bellbrook and Adam David Esselstein of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Although Lorene and her husband, lived in Hillsboro and Denver, CO, she always thought of Kentucky as truly her home.

Graveside service will be held 1:30 PM Wednesday, October 23rd at Buffalo Springs Cemetery, Stanford, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or . Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.