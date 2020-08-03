1/
Loretta V. Johanson
ENON — Loretta V. Johanson, 84, was called home to be with our Lord on July 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Viola Uhfelder Kunz, and her sister, Carroll. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Dave; brother, Jonathan (Julie); daughters, Cathy, Debbie, and Karen (Erik); grandchildren, Amber (Neeka), Josh (Krystal), Jacob, Shannon (Anthony), and Scott; great-grandchildren Kaitlyn, Alara, Carter, Cayson, Colton, and Carter; and nieces and nephews. Loretta was a dedicated volunteer for the American Red Cross for 71 years and enjoyed helping anyone in need. Her legacy lives on in those that knew her and she will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be conducted 10:00 am Monday, August 3, 2020 in the Enon Cemetery, Enon. Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, is assisting Loretta's family with her final wishes. www.adkinsfunerals.com



Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adkins Funeral Home
7055 Dayton Road
Enon, OH 45323
(937) 864-2288
