FAIRBORN — Lou Ann Humbarger, 85, of Fairborn, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her home after a year-long battle with cancer. Lou Ann was born on July 19, 1934 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Everett and Eva (Heaton) Cassell. She married the love of her life, Ross Humbarger, on October 25, 1954 and they had a beautiful life together. In addition to being a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker, Lou Ann was a Preschool Teacher and Daycare Provider for many years. She loved traveling, sewing, cross-stitching and doing craft projects. She was also a member of Trinity United Church of Christ and very devoted to her faith. Lou Ann is survived by her loving husband, Ross Humbarger of Fairborn; three sons and two daughters-in-law: Ross Humbarger, Jr. of Fairborn, OH, Ronald (Rita) Humbarger of Fairborn, OH, and Robert (Mary Ann) Humbarger of Rock Hill, SC; a sister and brother-in-law: Janet (Richard) Hotmier of Muncie, IN; five grandchildren: Chris, Melinda, Brad, Daniel and Dustin; six great-grandchildren: Autumn, Jacob, Caden, Trey, Noah, and Austin; as well as numerous extended family members, neighbors, friends and loved ones who will miss her dearly. A private visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM for the immediate family only (due to social gathering restrictions) in Adkins Funeral Home, Enon. Live streaming of the viewing will be available on the Adkins Funeral Home Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/adkinsfuneralhome A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Gardens of Memory Cemetery, 10501 N State Road 3, Muncie, IN 47303-9467. (AdkinsFunerals.com)