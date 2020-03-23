FAIRBORN — Louise C. Brown, age 94 of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday March 17, 2020 at the Trinity of Fairborn. She was born November 16, 1925 in Russell, KY, the daughter of the late J.C. and Ethel (Calahan) Craft.

Louise attended Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, TN and was a secretary with the Army Air Corps during World War II. She followed with employment as secretary to the Chief of Police with the Fairborn Police Department, retiring in 1989 after 30 years of service. Louise was a member of Abiding Christ Lutheran Church; and she enjoyed working in her yard and flower gardening.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John in 2002; two brothers; and a sister. She is survived by a son, Larry (Sue) Brown of Fairborn; a daughter, Terrie Fields of Fairborn; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a great great-grandson.

Due to ongoing concerns for public health and safety, Louise was laid to rest with a private family ceremony next to her husband at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. A public memorial gathering and service will be planned at a later date. Thank you for understanding.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Abiding Christ Lutheran Church, Fairborn.

Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.