XENIA — Mara Shannon Groves, 71, passed away on August 19, 2019. She was born on December 1, 1947 to George and Mary (Gene) Burris who preceded her in death. Shannon was also preceded in death by her sister, Lisa Kniffin, and brother-in-law, Markie Harding. She is survived by her brother, Steve Groves; sister, Lori Harding; niece, Stephanie (Rick) Ramby; nephews, Marcus Harding and Joel Groves; great-niece, Skylar Ramby; brother-in-law, Tim Kniffin, and her uncle, Jimmy (Kay) Myers; other family members and numerous great friends that she made throughout her life. Shannon worked for many years at Antioch College, and TCN Behavioral Health. Shannon loved her family above all else and will be sorely missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.