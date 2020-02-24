FAIRBORN — Rev. Marcum Lee Williams "Mark" was born February 23, 1920 in Ary, Kentucky to Robert and Rushie Williams. He took his last earthly breath and peacefully crossed over to Heaven on February 21, 2020 – just two days from his 100th birthday. This year, he will be celebrating with angels, loved ones, and his Savior Jesus Christ.

He is survived by a sister, Suda (Sam) Conley. Siblings who predeceased him were Ralph, Herman, Orville, Mary Alice, Carson, Marcus and Marion.

Mark was in the Army Engineers in WWII and served in campaigns on Omaha Beach, in England, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes and Central Europe. He was injured on the frontlines of France when a gas line exploded. He received a belated Purple Heart on February 17, 2020. Technician Fourth Grade Sgt. Marcum L. Williams was honorably discharged in September 1945.

Mark married Martha Mae Fyffe in May 1946 and they had two daughters: Sharon (Charles) LeMaster and Diana (Lovell) Lewis. He had three grandchildren: Janelle (Tim) Romes, Brian (Jennifer) LeMaster and Kevin LeMaster and two greatgrandchildren: Sam and Nate Romes.

Martha Mae passed away in 1994. Mark married Margie Worthington who passed away 10 years later. He married Lula Wagers who passed away in 2018. He is survived by four stepchildren: Gaily Wagers Jr., Doug (Sue) Wagers, Carol Baker and Betty Wagers.

He followed God's call to preach and with Martha Mae began a speaking and music ministry of over 40 years. He pastored in Snyderville and two churches in Fairborn: Fairborn Enterprise Baptist Church and Calvary Enterprise Baptist Church. Following his retirement from DESC and pastoring, he and Martha Mae traveled and ministered in churches in several states. In later years, he attended the Faith Hill Church of God and preached into his 90's.

Mark was a Kentucky Colonel.

He loved preaching, Bible study and gospel music. He loved reading (he enjoyed the entire Left Behind series). He loved family. He liked raising tomatoes and hot peppers. One of his most favorite things was to sit around the table and eat and talk and laugh.

In 2017, Mark entered a nursing home but his ministry never ended as he was often heard preaching and praying and praising the Lord from his bed. Folks would stop at his door to listen. Often, someone would go in and ask if they could join in. (Lives he touched over the years are numerous and only God Himself knows the outcomes.)

Special thanks to Beavercreek Nursing and Rehab who always knew him as Marcum – to all the wonderful administrative staff, nurses, aides, PT staff and service employees who not only cared for him physically but loved him for the gentleman he was. We often heard "I love it when he smiles."

Special thanks and appreciation to Vitas Hospice (#910) whose staff went above and beyond. Their love and caring was amazing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vitas on his behalf.

A viewing will be held at Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn OH from 5-7 pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020. The celebration service will begin at 11 am on Friday, February 28, same location, with Rev. Lovell "Lew" Lewis officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at the Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.