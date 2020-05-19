XENIA — Margaret A. "Margie" Hamilton, age 61, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. She was born January 30, 1959 in Jamestown, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents: Lester Hewitt and Mildred Spurlock Salyers; brothers; Bill and Bob Hewitt and her son-in-law: Donny Lewis. Margie is survived by her 3 daughters: Sonya Hamilton; Melissa (Jamie) Hoskins and Lisa (Bryan) Arnett, all of Xenia; siblings: Gene (Sheila) Hewitt; Jani Hewitt and Carl Hewitt; 11 grandchildren: Michelle, Billy, Staci, Nathan, Nick, Emillie, Elissa, Addison, Tyler and Rylin, and Carter on the way; and 7 great grandchildren: Kyren, Remmi, Ariah, Armoni, Xavier, Silas and Hayden; an aunt: Eileen Rose; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She had been a health care worker. Margie was a very spiritual and Godly woman and a member of the Liberty Worship Center. She was very loved and respected. She and her "sister-friend" Jani Hewitt, were best friends. Most importantly, Margie loved her grandchildren. Her children and grandchildren were her life. Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, services are being held privately at Liberty Worship Center. Pastor Alan Boblitt officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 19 to May 20, 2020.