Margaret A. "Margie" Hamilton
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
XENIA — Margaret A. "Margie" Hamilton, age 61, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. She was born January 30, 1959 in Jamestown, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents: Lester Hewitt and Mildred Spurlock Salyers; brothers; Bill and Bob Hewitt and her son-in-law: Donny Lewis. Margie is survived by her 3 daughters: Sonya Hamilton; Melissa (Jamie) Hoskins and Lisa (Bryan) Arnett, all of Xenia; siblings: Gene (Sheila) Hewitt; Jani Hewitt and Carl Hewitt; 11 grandchildren: Michelle, Billy, Staci, Nathan, Nick, Emillie, Elissa, Addison, Tyler and Rylin, and Carter on the way; and 7 great grandchildren: Kyren, Remmi, Ariah, Armoni, Xavier, Silas and Hayden; an aunt: Eileen Rose; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She had been a health care worker. Margie was a very spiritual and Godly woman and a member of the Liberty Worship Center. She was very loved and respected. She and her "sister-friend" Jani Hewitt, were best friends. Most importantly, Margie loved her grandchildren. Her children and grandchildren were her life. Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, services are being held privately at Liberty Worship Center. Pastor Alan Boblitt officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved