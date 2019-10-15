XENIA — Margaret A. "Peg" Hull, 81, of Xenia, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at her residence. She was born March 10, 1938, in Yellow Springs, Ohio, the daughter of Thomas and Josephine Phillips Finn. She was a member of St. Brigid Church and was a homemaker to her spouse and four children, and to many of her extended family over the years. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, David W. Hull, on September 30, 2002, and by two brothers, Harold Finn and James Finn. She is survived by four children and their spouses, Douglas W. and Veronica Hull, Beavercreek, Melissa and Brian Neary, Angie and Scott Beam, and Michael J. Hull, all of Xenia; nine grandchildren, Danessa Hardy, Allison Hull, David Hull, Nicholas (Becca) Neary, Alexander Neary, Jackson Neary, Olivia (Isaiah) Dean, Chloe Beam, and Garrett Beam, five great-grandchildren, Bennett, Theo, Jeremy, Jesse, and Amelia, and by a sister, Rita Finn, Xenia. Peg will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Graveside services will be held 11am, Tuesday, October 15, in St. Paul Cemetery, Yellow Springs. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL, 33124, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.