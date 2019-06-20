XENIA — Marguerite Rose Kier Arrasmith passed away peacefully on January 1, 2019 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida at the age of 101. She was born October 7, 1917 in Ohio to Frank and Sara Kier. She was proceeded by her parents, Sister Elinor (Bee) Hetzler and a brother Loren (Butch) Kier, her husband Charles Arrasmith, her oldest son Dennis Arrasmith, her grandsons Mark Russell Arrasmith and Travis Roy Arrasmith and a great grandson, Josh Brown. She is survived by her son Richard R. Arrasmith and his wife Jennie of Fort Walton Beach, daughter-in-law Ann Bone Arrasmith of Xenia, 7 grandchildren, and numerous great and great, great grandchildren.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Fort Walton Beach and former member of New Jasper United Methodist Church, Xenia. Bobbi lived, raised her family, and worked in the Jamestown / Xenia areas for many years before moving to warmer climate with her son Richard. Memorial services, to honor Bobbi's life and celebrate her union with God, will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the New Jasper United Methodist Church, 3060 Jasper Road, Xenia, Ohio. Pastor Alice Kay Lovelace will assist the family with the service. Bobbi was cremated in Florida where the McLaughlin Mortuary Funeral Home, Fort Walton Beach, served the family with their needs. Her final resting place will be in Mowrystown Cemetery, Ohio.