XENIA — Marion Eldon Yates, Sr, age 92, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 23, 1927 in Manchester, Ohio the son of Edward Yates and Rosanna (Shiveley) Yates. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife: Donna L. (Cox) Yates; daughter: LaDonna Lynn Yates; son: Marion Eldon "Tony" Yates Jr., 5 brothers, and 2 sisters. Steadfast, faithful, and always cheerful, Marion Eldon Yates, Sr. has left this world to reunite in heaven with his wife, Donna (Cox) Yates who passed March 25, 2020. Eldon and Donna's 63 year, Christ-centered commitment to one another will forever be a powerful legacy for the Yates family. Quick with a story about his childhood by the Ohio River in Manchester, Ohio, Eldon's infectious laugh and good humor brightened everyone's day. A member of Dayton Avenue Baptist Church for over 40 years, he actively participated in outreach ministries and Men's Brotherhood activities. He prepared numerous Men's Brotherhood Breakfasts, could be relied on for fellowship meals, and everyone wanted the secret to his peanut butter fudge. He loved playing Euchre with family and seldom missed a Cincinnati Reds or Ohio State Football game. An avid gardener, his harvest often found its way to friends and family. Eldon lived his faith every day and his life bore witness to his Christian convictions of what it meant to be a friend, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He is a 1946 graduate of Manchester High School and served from 1946-49 in the United States Air Force as a photographer. After a career in the insurance industry, Eldon took a job as the head custodian at Spring Hill Elementary School. He retired from Xenia City Schools in 1996. Eldon also leaves behind his children: Shirley J. (James) Edwards, Douglas W. and Doris (Clark) Yates, David W. and Kathy (Maine) Yates, Thomas E. and Tina (Burns) Yates and Christopher A. and Mabi (Ponce de León) Yates; and 2 sisters: Leona M. (Yates) Phillips of Falmouth, KY and D. Loretta (Yates) Nolder of Apopka, FL; and a brother-in-law: James (Martha) Cox of Ripley; 16 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, services are being held privately. He will be buried at the Manchester Cemetery, Manchester, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shriners Hospital for Burned Children in memory of LaDonna Lynn Yates. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2020.