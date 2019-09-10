XENIA — Marjorie Anne Brown, 83, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019. She was born in Ferndale, Michigan, the daughter of Alexander and Helen Ford Kelly. She is survived by two daughters, Cyndi (Jeff) Heller, Xenia, and Tracey (Ronald) Gantt, of Winnsboro, SC, five grandchildren, Becky (Nick Wiselogel) Burrowes, Jason (Jocelyn) Burrowes, Sarah (Terry Kelly) Brown, Sam (Anna) Gantt, Emily (Kurt) Kessler, and eleven great-grandchildren. Marge will also be missed by many loving nieces, nephews, close friends and Ditzy, one ornery cat. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, John Brown, a daughter, Daneen, a sister and two brothers. She retired from Fairfield County Library SC and volunteered at Greene Memorial Hospital. Marge was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, and gardening. Memorial services will be held at noon on Wednesday, September 11, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Chaplain Rick Tettau officiating. Family will meet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St., Suite B., Xenia, OH, 45385, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.