XENIA — Marjorie Carolyn Sparks, age 72, passed away Saturday November 2, 2019 in Washington Courthouse, Ohio. Marjorie was born January 4, 1947 in Elliott County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Theodore Jack and Nina (Stevens) Keeton. Along with her parents Marjorie is preceded in death by a son: David Sparks; brothers: Charles Keeton, Claude Keeton, Jackie Keeton. Robert Keeton and Danny Keeton; sisters: Elva Conley, Alice Horton, and Maggie Shaw. Marjorie is survived by her husband Charles Sparks; daughter: Anita Sparks-Couch (Todd); sons: Darrin Sparks (Jennifer) and Douglas Sparks (Jennifer). Marjorie is also survived by her brothers: Larry Keeton, William Keeton, Ralph Keeton and Clyde Keeton; 8 grandchildren and numerous other nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Marjorie was a great homemaker, loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the McColaugh Funeral Home 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, Ohio. The family will receive friends Wednesday November 6, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.