XENIA — Mark Alvin Temple, age 55, of Xenia, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Legacy Village where he had been a resident with his mother since moving here from New Castle, DE. He was born November 4, 1963 in Alexandria, Virginia, the son of Esther Carlisle Stanonis and the late Richard W. Temple.

In addition to his father, Mark is preceded in death by his brother: Richard C. Temple.

Mark is survived by his mother: Esther Carlisle Temple Stanonis; sister and brother-in-law: Peg and Robert Sampson; nieces and nephews: Robert Sampson; Amanda (Greg) Ridge; David (Lyn) Sampson; Audrey Temple; Jeffrey (Brittany) Sampson; and Daniel Sampson (fiancé, Maile Grout); 6 great nieces and 4 great nephews.

Mark had completed the special education program at Wallace Wallin School in New Castle, Delaware and attended the Atrium at Greene, Inc. here in Xenia. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Xenia. Mark enjoyed music by the Gaithers. He had won over 150 medals while competing in the Special Olympics bocce and bowling.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church in Xenia or to the Legacy Village Memorial Garden Fund.

Services will be held 2 PM Thursday, October 31st at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc. 826 N. Detroit Street, Xenia with Pastor David Conrad officiating. He will be buried at Gracelawn Memorial Park, in New Castle, DE. Visitation will be held 1 PM Thursday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.