SPRING CITY, TN — Marlene Creamer, 79, of Spring City, Tennessee defeated illness once and for all as she went home to be with the Lord on March 3, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home, after a ten-year battle with Alzheimer's, with her devoted husband, Bobby Creamer, by her side.

Marlene will be fondly remembered for many things. She was a faithful member of the Glen Alice Christian Church in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was retired as Utility Clerk and also Clerk of the Mayor's Court of Cedarville, Ohio. Marlene was a gifted quilter and operated a quilt shop in Cedarville. She happily gave quilting lessons for many years. Marlene's gift is displayed in a beautiful quilt she pieced together for the Tennessee Valley Theatre in Spring City for one of their productions. She was also an active part of Barnabas Ministries alongside her husband. Many will remember her as "Sweetie" in their faith-filled humorous skits simply known as, "Henry and Sweetie".

Marlene leaves behind Bobby Creamer, her loving husband, whom she married on February 14, 1981. Bobby cherishes the memory of dancing to their favorite song, "Could I Have This Dance" by Anne Murray on their wedding day.

Marlene also leaves one daughter, Sandy (Park) Tidd of Springfield, Ohio, three sons, Donald (Becki) Park, Orient, Ohio, Jim (Deanna) Park, S. Charleston, Ohio, Tim Park, Clarksville, Tennessee, a step-daughter Deborah (Creamer) Miller, Portland, Maine, 11 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. She is survived by two brothers Roger (Mary) Pierce of Springfield, Ohio, and Phillip (Peggy) Pierce of Taylor Mill, Kentucky.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Edith Pierce, husband Larry Park, and stepson Christopher Creamer.

A memorial service for Marlene will be held at Glen Alice Christian Church, Monday, March 9, 2020 at 6:30 pm. A memorial service will also be held at the Jeffersonville Church of Christ in Jeffersonville, Ohio at a later date. Burial will be in North Cemetery, Cedarville, Ohio, at Bobby's convenience.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bobby to help with final expenses: Simply Bank, P. O. Box 99, Spring City, TN 37381.

Vaughn Funeral Home, Spring City is in charge of arrangements. Please visit our website at www.vaughn-funeral-home.com to share memories and condolences with the family of Marlene Creamer.