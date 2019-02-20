XENIA — Marsha Lavonne Hammond, 60, of Xenia, passed away on February 14, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on March 28, 1958 to Joseph and Linda (Palmer) Johnson in Jamestown, OH. Marsha is survived by her loving children, Lindsay Jo Hammond and Jeremy William Hammond; mother, Linda (Gene) Ringer; significant other, Tommy Cousins; ex-husband, Gerald Hammond; many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Lee Johnson and step-father, Robert Henry Kemp. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 10 am to 12 pm at First Church of the Nazarene (1204 W. 2nd St, Xenia, 45385). Funeral services will follow at 12 pm. Interment immediately after at Woodland Cemetery (Xenia). To leave a message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.