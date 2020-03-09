Martha Ann Eavers

XENIA — Martha Ann Eavers, age 58, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Greene Memorial Hospital. She was born June 13, 1961 in Xenia, one of 7 children born to Robert and Goldie Irene (Wagner) Mosteller.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter: Carrie Ann Eavers; and a brother: Bobby Mosteller.

Martha is survived by her husband: Dennis P. Eavers, whom she married April 11, 1980; sons: Steven (Randi) Eavers of Jamestown and Franklin (Lauren) Eavers of Cedarville; 6 grandchildren: Katlynn, Dallas, Whitney, Logan, Harper and Benning; siblings: Jimmy Mosteller of Peebles; Ricky (Paula) Mosteller of Jamestown; Sandy (Terry) Marsden and Cheryl (Sonny) Parker, both of Alabama and Tina Mosteller of Urbana; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

Martha was very proud of her children and that all three of them served in the US Military. She loved her dog, Coco, a good garage sale and especially loved her grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11:30 AM Wednesday, March 11th at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. She will be buried at Silvercreek Cemetery, Jamestown. Visitation will be held 5-7 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
