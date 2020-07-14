1/
XENIA — Martha Ann Supp, age 84, of Xenia, passed away Monday July, 13, 2020. She was born May 30, 1936, to the late Charles and Martha (Humble) Owen. Martha was a retired background investigator for Scoper. She was a member of Faith Community UMC, W.O.M.A.N'S Club of Xenia, and a Leap Faith Quilter. Martha is preceded in death by her loving husband, of 58 years, William Edward Supp; as well as, a sister; Mary Jane Owen. Martha is survived by her children; Douglas Eugene Supp and Kathryn Ann (Gary) Garrett; a grandson; JW (Shannon) Spencer, USMC and a great grandson: Tristan Spencer; nieces: Lynn Rinehart and Karen Supp; as well as numerous other relatives and dear friends. There will be no services, per her request. Online condolences may be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com



