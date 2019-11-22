CEDARVILLE — Martha Ann Williamson-Gordin, age 87, of Cedarville, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at . She was born July 28, 1932 in Dodsonville, Highland County, Ohio, the daughter of Ruth (Grandstaff) and Charles G. Duvall. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband: Richard Williamson; a son-in-law: Frank Passaretti and a grandson: David Strozdas. She is survived by her husband, whom she married January 12, 1986: Dean Gordin; her children: Lynda Passaretti of Cedarville; Dee (Jerry) Strozdas of Springfield, OH; Tamara (Brad) Little of Omaha, NE; and Chuck Williamson (Regena Winstead) of Cedarville; sisters: Mary Jo Thomas of VA; and Carol (Emerson) Gilbert of Columbus, OH; grandchildren: Maggie (Nate) Burke; Daniel Strozdas; Bryan (Jocelyn) Little; Sarah (Nick) McCrabb; Michael (Katie) Little; Anna Little; Ben (Jessica) Williamson; Nick (Dakotah) Williamson; and Sam Williamson; 4 great grandchildren; step daughters: Jana (Scott) Meisinger and Deana (Kevin) Knotts; step grandchildren: Megan (Billy) Spetrino and Michael (Star) Knotts; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ann graduated from Cedarville High School and Miami Jacobs Business College. She worked at the family hardware store in Cedarville. She attended Cedarville United Presbyterian Church. Ann was a loving mother and good wife. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , the Greene County Council on Aging or to the . Visitation will be held 3-5 PM Sunday, November 24th at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Monday, November 25, 2019 at Cedarville United Presbyterian Church, 30 W. Chillicothe St., Cedarville, OH with Pastor Anne Horton officiating. Interment to follow in Massie Creek Cemetery, Cedarville. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.