XENIA — Martha Camp Camden passed away at The Oaks of Kettering after a short illness on November 6, 2019. She was born February 22, 1950 in Xenia, Ohio daughter of the late Grover Cleveland Jackson Camp and Dorothy Mary Janetta Brown Camp. Martha was preceded in death by two sisters, Pamela Jane Camp and Rosemary Whitmarsh, husband Warren Camden, and longtime friend Gene Strassberg.

A former resident of Xenia, Ohio, a retired member of the UDF Management Team, and a member of the FOE Post 1689, of Xenia.

Martha is survived by her two sons David (Jennifer) Sagers and Ronald Sagers

(Anna Gahret). Her brother Eddie Camp and sister Dixie (Larry) Shelley.

8 Grandchildren: Eloy, Dylan, Jayden, Logan, Madison and Grayson Sagers, Alexis and Ethan May. 1 great grandchild Kameron. Along with many nieces and nephews and other extended family members and friends.

The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life Gathering on December 15th from 5-7 pm, at the FOE Post 1689, 682 W 2nd St. Xenia, Ohio. Contributions can be made in Loving memory of Martha to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, , or Wright State AGP.