FAIRBORN — Skaggs, Martha E, age 85 of Fairborn, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Leo Skaggs of 61 years; parents, Della M. (Lewis) & James T. Stephens; daughter, Deborah Denise Skaggs; sisters, Barbara Moore, Bertha Fannin, Ivory Hutchison; brothers, Linval Stephens, Addie Stephens, Eldon Stephens, Dixie Gilliam; grandson, Stephen Bradley; great-grandchildren, Aydriona Sheets and Waylon Harshman. Martha is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa (Craig) Bradley, Sheila (Kevin) Bradley, Pamela (Bill) Sheets; sister, Beulah Fyffe; grandchildren, Joshua Bradley, Jeremiah Bradley, Jessica Harshman, Lyndsey Anders, Gunner Bradley, Sara Campbell, Stacy Krietzer; great-grandchildren, Caiden, Alydia, Gracin, Embersly and Brayzlin, Justin and Andrew Bradley; Silas and Jack Harshman; Liam and Levi Krietzer. Martha retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base where she worked in food service at various restaurants. She loved to cook for people. She enjoyed quilting, going to church and singing, but she especially loved all her grand and great-grandbabies. A visitation will take place on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 5-7pm at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11am. Martha's final resting place will be in Byron Cemetery.



Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
119 East Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
9378780711
