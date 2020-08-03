FAIRBORN — Martha J. Jones, age 80 of Fairborn, OH passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born April 24, 1940 in Clarksdale, Mississippi to Bailey and Pauline (Weeks) Sturdivant. Martha is survived by her daughter, Wendy L. (Scott) Jones; a son, Stefan Todd (Joann) Jones; three grandchildren, Joshua and Ryan Jones and Sarah Manuzak; one great grandchild, Franklin, and one on the way; two sisters, Mary Shroud and Glenda (Larry) Brasher; a brother, Joel (Ouida) Sturdivant; and other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 53 years, Charles "Chuck"; a son, David Jones; a sister, Jerry and brothers Carol and Harold. Martha loved to sew, cross stitch and quilt. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Fairborn, enjoyed going to Sunday school and made quilts in the class. Martha loved to cook and was known for Mamaw's Fried Chicken. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Funeral Service will be follow the visitation at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.