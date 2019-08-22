WEST LIBERTY — Mary Alice (Six) Bird of Green Hills Community, West Liberty, Ohio, formerly of Xenia, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 18th at 6:40am.

She was born in Vinton County, Ohio on March 21, 1937 and graduated from Rio Grande College in 1959. She was preceded in death by husband, Clyde L. Bird, on July 12, 2001, parents John and Nora Six, brothers, John (King) Six and David Six and daughter-in-law Bonnie Bird. She is survived by daughter, Julie (Bird) Link and son-in-law Patrick Link of Bellefontaine, son Denver Bird of Sugar Grove, and grandchildren Michael (Dorothy) Bird of Abilene, Texas, Kimberly (Payton) Curran, Amber Bird, and Sarah Bird of Logan, Ohio, Victoria Link of Highland Hts., Kentucky and Travis Link of Bellefontaine, and great-grandchildren Abraham Curran and Lilly Curran, both of Logan.

She was a retired schoolteacher who taught in Columbus City Schools for over 30 years. She was a member of Faith Community Methodist Church and The Old Timers Club of Xenia, and the Marysville and Hospitality Squares Dance Clubs.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to s or any worthy cause involving the humane treatment of animals. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.