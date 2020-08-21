FAIRBORN — Mary Ann Faulkner, age 58, formerly of Xenia and most recently of Fairborn, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born January 1, 1962 in Xenia, the daughter of Joseph and Jessie Lee (Whitehead) Harding. She was preceded in death by her parents and nephews, Xavier Harding and Scottie Mills, Jr. Mary Ann is survived by her loving husband, Noverria Faulkner, whom she married October 31, 1982; children: Damon (Jennifer) Harding of Xenia, Allen Harding of Xenia; Tisha Faulkner of Columbus, OH and Noverria Faulkner Jr. of Fairborn; 13 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; brother: David Lee Harding and sister: Patti Jo (David) Peacock, both of Xenia; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mary Ann had been a bus aide with Greene CATS transportation and worked in the cafeteria at Central State University. She enjoyed traveling with her husband while he was enlisted in the military. She was a wonderful wife and mother and will be dearly missed. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. She will be interred with her parents at Stevenson Cemetery, Xenia Township. Friends may come for a walk-through visitation Tuesday from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.