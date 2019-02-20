FAIRBORN — Mary E. Bishop, age 82 of Fairborn passed away Monday February 18, 2019. She was born February 20, 1936 in Masury, Ohio, the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Katuska) Koches. Mary's hobbies included knitting, crocheting, quilting, sewing, baking and working on puzzles. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Gary; and eight siblings, John, Andrew, Anna, Helen, Ben, Marge, Cy, and Joe. Mary is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jim; four sons, Jim Jr. (JoAnn) Bishop, David (Lisa) Bishop, Russell Bishop, Keith (Gloria) Bishop; ten grandchildren, Jennifer, Jimmy III, Jessie, Katy, R.J., Joshua, Tori, Lauren, Beth, Julie; three great-grandchildren, Arrika, Zeke, Lexus; a sister, Irene Zipay; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family. The family will receive friends on Thursday February 21, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral will be held on Friday February 22, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to . Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.