XENIA — It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Ella (Moore) Alley, age 80, announces her passing on May 2, 2020 at Elmcroft of Xenia. She was born on July 20, 1939 in Isonville, KY. Mary was raised in Sandy Hook, KY, where her family owned a local grocery store, which she helped maintain. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, her various pets (including a duck) and playing guitar. Even after Mary moved to Xenia in 1960 she remained close to the people in Sandy Hook and even received their newspaper for many years. Mary was a fabulous cake decorator. She devoted many years to making people's "special" day even better with her creations. She had such creativity and talent. We loved to lick the cake batter from the beaters (which may have led to some fights) and test her "scraps". She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and whosever friend could eat the most was her favorite. Mary became a Nurse in 1985. She retired from Greene Hall, in Xenia in 2005, after more than 25 years of employment. She formed many lasting friendships there and she enjoyed all of their social events together. Mary was avid in antiquing and was proud of her treasures. Above all, Mary enjoyed being "Meme". She is preceded in death by her father, William (Bud) Moore and her mother, Mary Belle (Smith) Moore. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her children, Mary "Aleta" (Bill Wheeler) Alley, William "Billy" (Missy) Alley, Anna "Jeanne" (Chris) Washburn, her nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, her dear friend, Marcie Yannekis and so many more friends and family. Due to Covid-19 restrictions we will have a private service at McColaugh Funeral Home. Burial services will proceed in Morehead, KY at Carey Cemetery. Online Condolences may be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020.