XENIA — Mary Ella Stephens Bell, age 95, of Xenia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her residence. She was born March 15, 1925 in Sandy Hook, KY the daughter of Mary Frances (Stevens) and Samuel R. Lyons. Mary was next to the youngest of 14 children, 8 girls and 6 boys. She was preceded in death by her parents and all 13 siblings; as well as her daughter, Violet Grooms; grandchildren: Pam Lawson; Lonny Ater; Michael Grooms; Benita Perrine and step son: Ricky Bell. Mary is survived by her loving husband, Earnest "Ernie" Bell; daughters: Esther (Gary) Everitt and Wanda Stephens Brewer; adopted daughter: Ginger (Jim) Mussetter and step-daughter: Vicky Bell Garcia; many grandchildren; including great great grandchildren. Mary had over 100 descendants; covering 6 generations in her immediate family. She was a mother figure to all her daughter's classmates and loved them dearly. Her nieces and nephews meant the world to her. She loved her church, Liberty Worship Center and her church family. She was a devoted prayer warrior, and never stopped praying for people. Mary will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held 10:30 AM Monday, August 3rd at Liberty Worship Center, 1180 Upper Bellbrook Road, Xenia with a Celebration of her Life following at 11:30 AM Monday. Interment will follow in Valley View Memorial Gardens. Restrictions of the COVID19 pandemic will be observed, including social distancing and masks are required. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (McColaugh Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.)