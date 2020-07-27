XENIA — Mary J. Campbell, age 65 of Medway, passed away July 9, 2020. She was born April 15, 1955 in Xenia, the daughter of the late Oscar and Catherine "Eileen" (Sierer) Hannaford. Mary enjoyed hiking, mushroom hunting, and spending time with family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a niece, Ashley Combs. She is survived by her husband, Tony; children, Joshua (Denise) Campbell, Jessica (Dusty) Pitstick; grandson, Cole; sisters, Jean Hannaford, Carol (Greg) Woehl, Linda Hannaford; nieces, Kristin Woehl, Lindsey Woehl; nephews, Michael (Kristen) Combs; great nieces and nephews, Hailey, Eli, Leland, Lilli Ann, Ricky, Murphy; as well as extended family. A private service will be held by the family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.