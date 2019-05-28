CEDARVILLE — Mary M. Johnson, age 96, of Cedarville, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior, May 23, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Emery and Theresa Marcus. Mary graduated from BBI (Cedarville University) with a certificate in Bible studies. She loved gardening and bird watching and was an incredible cook and mom. She and her husband were honorary charter members of Grace Baptist Church in Cedarville. Mrs. Johnson is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, James R. Johnson Sr.; son, John Johnson of Lynchburg, Va.; daughter-in-law, Sherry Johnson of Cedarville; and 7 siblings. Mrs. Johnson is survived by her children, James Johnson Jr. of Cedarville, Richard (Katherine) Johnson of Salem, Or., daughter-in-law, Paula Johnson of Lynchburg, Va., Bob (Debra) Johnson of Cedarville, Cathy (Bob) Guthrie of Centerburg, David (Melody) Johnson of Kansas City, Mo. Lily (Bob) Haws of Mt. Vernon, Marcus Johnson and Patrick Johnson both of Cedarville; 23 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; brother, Samuel (Erika) Marcus; and numerous nieces and nephews. A service celebrating her life will be held at Grace Baptist Church, Cedarville, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:30AM. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 6-8PM and Thursday, from 9:30-10:30AM. Interment will follow the service at Massie's Creek Cemetery, Cedarville. Arrangements in care of JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER, Springfield. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.