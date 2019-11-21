FAIRBORN — Mary Margaret "Meg" Bowser, age 98 of Fairborn, passed away peacefully on Sunday November 17, 2019 at the Ridgewood Health Campus in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. She was born April 21, 1921 in Toronto, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Mabel (Bell) Jones.

Meg retired from Ohio Bell Telephone Co. in Dayton where she was employed as a telephone operator and front office cashier. She was a longtime member of Fairborn United Methodist Church; and she enjoyed spending time with friends playing golf and bridge.

Meg married Harry Bowser, Jr. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dayton on August 9, 1946 and they were married for 63 years until his death in December 2009.

In addition to her parents and husband, her daughter, Julie, preceded her in death in January 2016.

Survivors include two daughters, Sandra Lynn Kelly (David) of Machipongo, VA, Jill Denise Doyle (Jim) of Lawrenceburg, IN; five grandchildren, Brian Mayenschein, Jeffrey Mayenschein, Erin Doyle, Sean Nestle (Jennifer), Jennifer Nestle; great-grandchildren, Alex Mayenschein, Addison and Will Nestle, and Lilly and Ryley Druckenbroad.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Ridgewood Health Campus in Lawrenceburg where she had resided for the past three years.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday November 22, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 noon at Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A graveside service will follow at the Byron Cemetery with Pastor Rick Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Fragile X Foundation, 1861 International Drive, Suite 200, McLean, VA 22102. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.