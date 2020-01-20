BEAVERCREEK — Mary Nadine Dockery passed away Thursday, January 16, in her son's home in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was loved by family and friends and will be missed by all who knew her. She married her high school sweetheart, Louis Dockery, Nov. 10, 1945 and she spent the next 28 years traveling the world as an Air Force wife and raising four children. She also was a teacher for a short time and after Louis' retirement from the Air Force in 1971, she and he owned Dockery Realtors in Beavercreek, Ohio for approximately 25 years. She was lovingly cared for by her son and daughter-inlaw, Dan and Amber, in their home for the last 3 years of her life. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lieutenant Colonel Louis Dockery, her parents, Fred and Rosalie Kessinger, her brothers, Nyal Kessinger and James Kessinger and her sisters, Patsy Kessinger McBrain, and Rosanna Kessinger. She is survived by her children: Penny Siewert of Algonquin, Illinois, Cathy Weiser (Steve) of Dayton, Ohio, Louis Dockery II (Jennifer) of Kettering, Ohio, and Dan Dockery (Amber) of Cincinnati, Ohio. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at the St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432, Father Terrance Schneider Celebrant. The family will receive friends from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Beaver Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Queen City Hospice -or- St. Luke Catholic Church. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.