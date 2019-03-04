JAMESTOWN — Mary Prewitt, 91, passed away Saturday March 02, 2019 at her Jamestown, Ohio residence. Mary was born in Kentucky, on September 03, 1927, to Benjamin and Martha (Parman) Hensley. She was a member of North Dayton Baptist Church and worked at DESC in the payroll department. Mary is survived by her daughter, Donna Stover (Ken); 3 grandsons: Jeremy Stover (Brandy), Brad Stover (Jaime), Adam Stover (Amanda); great-grandchildren: Keirstin Stover, Kaylee Stover, Breanna Kienzle, Brook Kienzle, Rachelle Hoyt, Jazmin Hoyt, Charlotte Neikirk, Logan Neikirk, Bridget Neikirk , Jayden Neikirk, Trentyn Ison, Paisley Ison, Sadie Ison, C.J. Stover; great-great grandchildren: Jase Smith, Byron Ballard and Steven Neikirk. She is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Martha Hensley; husband, Lester Prewitt; sisters: Myrtle Woolum, Evelyn Hensley, Juanita Payne, Betty Shackleford; brothers: Elwood Hensley, Ed Hensley and Gene Hensley. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M on Tuesday March 05, 2019 at New Life Fellowship Church in Jamestown, Ohio, where friends may call one hour prior to the time of the service. Burial will follow at Grape Grove Cemetery in Grape Grove, Ohio. The Powers-Kell Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences to Mary's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com.