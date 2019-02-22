XENIA — Mary Margie Reeves, age 96, of Xenia, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Greenwood Manor in Xenia. She was born July 15, 1922 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana the daughter of Borger and Madeline (Bubb) Brewer. Marge was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Sherman L. Reeves, daughter, Carolyn McNamee and brother, Robert Brewer. She is survived by her children: Linda Reeves of Yellow Springs; Debbie (Steve) Guthrie of Xenia; John (Patty) Reeves of Springboro, OH; Joyce (Bill) Lewis of Xenia; Joe Reeves of Yellow Springs and Becky Reeves (Joe Kitchen) of Xenia; a brother: Ronald (Shirley) Brewer; 23 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. She and her husband had enjoyed spending their winters in Florida for over 27 years. She was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church, and graduated from St. Brigid High School in 1940. Marge was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed baking, knitting, crocheting, and reading. She was affectionately known as "Cookie Grandma" to her grandchildren and their friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 AM Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 312 Fairgrounds Road, Xenia with Fr. Andrew Cordonnier officiating. Interment will follow in St. Brigid Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday from 6-8 PM at the McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , Breast Cancer Research, Dept. 41831, PO Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265. Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.