WILBERFORCE — Matthew Robert "Bobby" Johnson, age 52, of Wilberforce, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Greene Memorial Hospital. He was born December 8, 1966 in Springfield, OH to Ronald and Lucy (Thompson) Johnson. Bobby was preceded in death by his father: Ronald; sister: Cecelia Johnson Hawkins and brother: Gordon Austin. In addition to his mother: he is survived by his children: Alasajaun "AJ" Smith; Asia Johnson (Albert Adams); Arron Smith; Alisha Smith and Anita Miles; 16 grandchildren; brothers: Ronald Johnson Jr.; John Johnson (Norma); Thomas E. Johnson (Baheejah) and Conrad Johnson; a sister: Julia Johnson (Yancey); special brothers: Robert Moore; Kevin Jones; Maurice Pigue and Donald Harrington; and the love of his life: Andrea Smith; sister-in-law: Linda Austin; numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends. Bobby graduated from Greene County Career Center. He was an excellent cook and was considered the "Grill Master" at his family get togethers. He enjoyed fishing and was an accomplished builder. He especially loved his children and grandchildren. A Celebration Of Life will be held at 3:00PM, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Wilberforce Community Center, 1208 Wilberforce-Clifton Road, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Services are in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia, Ohio 45385.