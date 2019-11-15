XENIA — Maurice Johnson Smith passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Born in Xenia, OH to the late Everett Smith and Lucille Nared on November 27, 1950. Preceded in death by his father Everett Smith, step father, Vernon Nared, Sister, Karen Dudgeon and neice, Pilar Parrra. He is survived by his loving wife, Anne Green Smith of 48 years, son Maurice, Jr., New York, Mother Lucille S. Nared, Xenia, Brothers Everett (Freida), Solon, OH, Fred and David Smith, Xenia; Sisters Donna Marshall, Adrianne (Floyd) Thomas, Columbus, OH, and Valarie (Ed) Skidmore, Buscyrus, OH; many nieces, nephews and other family members. Maurice served in the United States Marine Corp for four years. He enjoyed life with various hobbies including photography, exploring caves, fishing and gardening. He was a graduate of Xenia High School in 1969 where he ran Cross Country Track. A memorial service will be planned and announced at a later date.