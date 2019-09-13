XENIA — Max "Gene" Moore age 87 of Xenia, passed away on Wednesday September 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents V. W. and Lucille Moore, brother Bob Moore, and parents-in-law Bob and Thelma Stoessel. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Barbara Moore, daughters Melanie Dunlevy and Cindy (Jeff) Nuckles, grandchildren Ryan Dunlevy, Brock (Kerry) Nuckles and Tyler Nuckles, great-grandchildren Brennen Dunlevy and Violet Nuckles, brother Don (Angie) Moore and favorite cousin Jeanette Laymon. Gene graduated from Xenia High School and attended Sinclair Community College. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Gene was a retired claims adjuster who had worked for Beacon Mutual/Westfield Insurance in the Dayton and Columbus areas. Gene's favorite car was his 1957 T-Bird. He loved racing and was a longtime employee of Kilkare Speedway and was a founding member of the Dayton Auto Race Fan Club (DARF). Funeral services will be held at 12 pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 4701 Far Hills Ave. with interment to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 am until the time of services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Church of the Nazarene. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.