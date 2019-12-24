XENIA — Melanie Ann Pemberton Ruse, age 59, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Xenia, Ohio on May 20, 1960, the daughter James and Joyce Pemberton. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister: Pamela Susie Shaw and a brother: Kevin Pemberton. Melanie is survived by her husband of 26 years: Roger A. Ruse; son: Shane Cole Pemberton; sister: Judy (Chuck) Ferron of Xenia; an uncle: Bill (Sharon) Pemberton; close friends: Jean Suttle; Marica Hilibradt; Mary Slusher and several nieces and nephews. She loved her dogs and grandpuppies. She also loved horses and unicorns. She enjoyed flowers. Melanie was very friendly and loved people. She can rest in peace and not be in anymore pain. She will be missed by those who loved her so dearly. She fought a hard battle for the last four years with her health. Rest in peace, Melanie. Memorial contributions may be made to the local or to a in Melanie's memory. Services will be held 12 Noon on Friday, December 27th at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., N. Detroit St. Xenia, OH, with Rev. Ron Swiger officiating. Interment to take place in Woodlawn Cemetery, Bowersville. Friends may call Friday from 11 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc.)