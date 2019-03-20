XENIA — Melvin R. Abling, 87 passed away Tuesday March 19, 2019 in Xenia, Ohio. Melvin was born September 13, 1931 in Xenia, Ohio the son of the late Elsworth and Katherine (Young) Abling. Along with his parents Melvin is preceded in death by his sons: Chip Abling and Dale Smith; grandchildren: Johnny Dailey, Zachery Abling and Dakota Abling; sisters: Marie Abling and Helen Allen; brother: Stoney Hedges and many other sisters and brothers. Melvin is survived by his wife: Rosalie (Smith) Abling; daughters: Brenda Dailey and Jackie Abling; sons: Jay Abling (Betty) and Ray Abling (Janet); sister: Maunde Fanning; and a brother: Charles Abling. Melvin is also survived by his grandchildren: Jessica McKnight, Josh Dailey, Ashley Abling, Crystal Abling, Joe Abling, Melissa Fry, Trent Abling, Marlo Midlam, Ann Chavis and Chris Chavis. Melvin also has many other nieces, nephews, great grandchildren and family members, including his best friend Harry surviving. Melvin enjoyed riding his Harley and was a classic car enthusiast. Funeral service will be held 2:30 PM Friday March 22, 2019 at the McColaugh Funeral Home 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, Ohio 45385. The family will receive friends Friday March 22, 2019 from 1:30 PM until 2:30 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com .