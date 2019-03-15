Obituary Print Michael Blanndino | Visit Guest Book

FAIRBORN — Michael R. "Mike" Blandino, age 90 of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at . He was born August 16, 1928, in Barberton, Ohio, the son of the late Charles and Benedetta Blandino. Mike served his country in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict and retired from the civil service after over 35 years as a Systems Analyst at Wright-Patterson AFB. Post-retirement, he loved working at the Twin Base Golf Course for 20 years, where he was affectionately known as "Sammy" by his peers. His family was his greatest love; his second was golf. He also enjoyed gardening and swimming. He was a longtime member of Mary, Help of Christians Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack, and wife June Blandino and their son, Johnny; and his sister, Vincintina and her husband, Tony Cafaro. He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Carole; their two children, daughter Kim Campbell and husband, Eric and son Mike Blandino and fiance Barb Livie; two grandchildren, Madison and Mitchell Blandino and their mother, Maria Blandino; his nephew, Pat and his wife Lynn Cafaro; two nieces, Teri and her husband Don Shepherd; and Linda Clemons. On Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. the family will receive friends at Mary, Help of Christians Church at 954 N. Maple Ave., Fairborn; a Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father Charles Lang, Celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow at the Fairfield Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to or the . Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

Belton Stroup Funeral Home

422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road

Fairborn , OH 45324

Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019

