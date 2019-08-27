ENON — Michael D. Thornton, 48, of Enon, passed away at 9:32 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born February 18, 1971 in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida and is the son of Lt Col (USAF ret) William D. and Nadine A. (Morris) Thornton, Jr. Mike worked as a Quality Coordinator for Coilplus Ohio for more than 20 years. He was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan, loved the band Rush, and was a self-taught drummer. Mike also loved Aviation and History, as well as boating with his family and friends at the reservoir. He was known for his sense of humor, quick wit, and his selfless love for helping people. Mike loved his family and was a proud uncle of his 16 nieces and nephews. Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his wife, Jennie (Hankel) Thornton, who has been by his side for 29 years; two siblings and spouses, Bill (Tracy) Thornton and Christine (Jeff) Thornton Mance and his two dogs, Fletcher and Murray. He was preceded in death by his father in 2016 and his dog, Farley. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. His funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Enon V.F.W. Post 8437.