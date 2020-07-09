CENTERVILLE — On Wednesday, July 8th Dr. Michael Lee O'Rourke, 71, returned home to be with his Heavenly Father. His time on earth will be forever marked as a beloved father, grandfather, son, brother, friend and dentist. Michael was born on May 25, 1949 to Richard and Martha (Piercey) O'Rourke. He was the eldest of 3, brother Patric O'Rourke (Karen) and sister Shaun Wagner Shepherd (Don). Michael graduated from Fairmont West High School before attending Miami University where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He went on to The Ohio State University where he graduated from dental school and met his wife of nearly 44 years, Barbara (Haines). Michael was the proud father to 2 daughters, Erin Rankin (Scott) and Megan O'Rourke. As well as, grandfather to Hadley and Heath Rankin. He was fortunate to be loved by many extended family members, including his mother-in-law: Joy Haines; brothers-in-law: Tom (Sharon) Haines; Thad (Pat) Haines; and Jonathan (Jackie) Haines; his uncle Warren Piercey; cousins Debbie, Jeff and Julia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law: Joseph Haines and his aunt Norma Piercey. Michael was a longtime dentist in the Centerville community and member of the Dayton Dental Society. Whether you called him Dad, Papa, Mike or Dr. O'Rourke his loving heart left everyone better off simply by being in his presence. Michael's compassion and kindness extended to not only his family and patients but, also to the doctors and nurses who cared for him over the last decade as he battled several serious medical conditions. Despite everything thrown his way, he was a fighter and a friend to all. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to "Life Connections of Ohio." Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, the family is planning a service to celebrate Mike's life in the near future. Additional information will be provided when the arrangements have been finalized. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.